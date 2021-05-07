Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN), Radware (RDWR) and CyberArk Software (CYBR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Global Payments (GPN), Radware (RDWR) and CyberArk Software (CYBR) with bullish sentiments.

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report issued on May 5, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $200.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, TELUS International (CDA), and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $230.14, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Radware (RDWR)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Radware on May 5 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Magic Software Enterprises, and Sapiens International.

Radware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software on May 5 and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.11, a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $170.00 price target.

