Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN), L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Global Payments (GPN), L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Microsoft (MSFT) with bullish sentiments.

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $201.24 average price target, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Eisen maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $219.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.6% and a 24.3% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $232.09 average price target, a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft yesterday and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.54, close to its 52-week high of $217.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.22, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

