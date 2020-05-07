Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN), Black Knight (BKI) and Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Payments (GPN), Black Knight (BKI) and Trimble Navigation (TRMB).

Global Payments (GPN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $176.95.

Keane has an average return of 25.0% when recommending Global Payments.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is ranked #93 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $193.75 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Black Knight (BKI)

In a report released today, Bose George from KBW maintained a Hold rating on Black Knight, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.53, close to its 52-week high of $76.45.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 74.7% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Stewart Information Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Knight with a $76.50 average price target, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 81.1% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trimble Navigation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

