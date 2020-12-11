Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Payments (GPN) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) with bullish sentiments.

Global Payments (GPN)

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments on October 29 and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.17, close to its 52-week high of $209.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 91.3% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Paypal Holdings.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.06, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions on October 29 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.54, close to its 52-week high of $158.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.24, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

