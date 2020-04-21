Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Global Payments (GPN) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL).
Global Payments (GPN)
CFRA analyst David Holt maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments on April 18 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.29.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.10, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Paypal Holdings (PYPL)
CFRA analyst Christopher Kuiper maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings on April 18 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.54.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $126.85 average price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on PYPL: