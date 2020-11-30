Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Global Payments (GPN) and Monolithic Power (MPWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Payments (GPN) and Monolithic Power (MPWR) with bullish sentiments.

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report issued on October 26, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.03, close to its 52-week high of $209.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.36, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power on October 26 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $328.14, close to its 52-week high of $358.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Lattice Semicon.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $343.00, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

