Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: General Electric (GE), Northrop (NOC) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on General Electric (GE), Northrop (NOC) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC).

General Electric (GE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on General Electric today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.80, close to its 52-week low of $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.62, a 61.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Northrop (NOC)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Northrop, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $344.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northrop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $392.33.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

