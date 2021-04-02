Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: General Dynamics (GD) and Helios Towers Plc (OtherHTWSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on General Dynamics (GD) and Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF) with bullish sentiments.

General Dynamics (GD)

In a report issued on March 31, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.83, close to its 52-week high of $184.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Spirit AeroSystems, and Triumph Group.

General Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.75, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF)

In a report issued on March 31, Simon Coles from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Helios Towers Plc, with a price target of £2.05. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.32, equals to its 52-week high of $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Coles is ranked #3289 out of 7415 analysts.

Helios Towers Plc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.66, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a p203.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.