Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: GDS Holdings (GDS) and Ping Identity Holding (PING)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GDS Holdings (GDS) and Ping Identity Holding (PING) with bullish sentiments.

GDS Holdings (GDS)

In a report issued on May 21, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 79.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Wideopenwest, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GDS Holdings with a $110.28 average price target, which is a 49.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report issued on May 21, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25, representing a 37.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

