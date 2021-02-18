Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Garmin (GRMN) and Endava (DAVA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Garmin (GRMN) and Endava (DAVA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Garmin (GRMN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained a Hold rating on Garmin today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $127.34, close to its 52-week high of $133.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodring is ranked #7119 out of 7322 analysts.

Garmin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.40, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Endava (DAVA)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Endava today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.30, close to its 52-week high of $88.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 84.6% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Endava has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.80, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

