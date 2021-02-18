Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Garmin (GRMN), Analog Devices (ADI) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Garmin (GRMN), Analog Devices (ADI) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO).

Garmin (GRMN)

In a report released yesterday, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Garmin. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.83, close to its 52-week high of $133.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and RingCentral.

Garmin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.40, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released today, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.80, close to its 52-week high of $163.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 66.3% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Western Digital, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $174.89 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.63, close to its 52-week high of $148.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 80.6% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, Realpage, and Autodesk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $144.50 average price target, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

