Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortive (FTV) and Orbcomm (ORBC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fortive (FTV) and Orbcomm (ORBC).

Fortive (FTV)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Fortive today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Roper Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and AeroVironment.

Fortive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.56, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Orbcomm (ORBC)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Orbcomm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, representing a 94.8% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.