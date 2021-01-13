Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT), Smartsheet (SMAR) and Plug Power (PLUG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT), Smartsheet (SMAR) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 78.4% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Nuance Communications.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.69, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.94, close to its 52-week high of $75.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 81.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $80.89 average price target, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.02, close to its 52-week high of $66.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.9% and a 57.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.78, which is a -28.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

