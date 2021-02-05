Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT), Proofpoint (PFPT) and BCE (BCE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fortinet (FTNT), Proofpoint (PFPT) and BCE (BCE).

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $156.99, close to its 52-week high of $157.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 77.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortinet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.20, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Proofpoint today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Proofpoint has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.20, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

BCE (BCE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on BCE yesterday and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Yellow Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BCE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.63, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

