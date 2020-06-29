Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fortinet (FTNT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI).

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortinet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.13, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report issued on June 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes initiated coverage with a Hold rating on ZoomInfo Technologies today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 77.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies with a $55.00 average price target.

