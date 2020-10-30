Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT) and Liveperson (LPSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT) and Liveperson (LPSN) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 59.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.69, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liveperson (LPSN)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.15, close to its 52-week high of $63.90.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 76.1% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Liveperson with a $66.50 average price target, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on October 23, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LPSN: