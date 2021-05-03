Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT) and Five9 (FIVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT) and Five9 (FIVN) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

BTIG analyst Gray Powell reiterated a Buy rating on Fortinet on April 29 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $204.23, close to its 52-week high of $209.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 60.2% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Tenable Holdings, and Coinbase Global.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.20, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

In a report issued on April 29, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Five9, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $187.97, close to its 52-week high of $201.75.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 65.1% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Sprout Social.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $206.05, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

