Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT) and DraftKings (DKNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

D.A. Davidson analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $177.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Nowinski covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, and Datadog.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.44, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.42, close to its 52-week high of $72.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Chaiken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 88.1% success rate. Chaiken covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Marriot Vacations.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.95, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

