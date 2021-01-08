Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT) and Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fortinet (FTNT) and Change Healthcare (CHNG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet on January 6 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.25, close to its 52-week high of $153.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $147.67 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $150.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Change Healthcare received a Hold rating and a $26.00 price target from Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik on January 6. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as ARAMARK Holdings, ManpowerGroup, and Robert Half.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.43, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

