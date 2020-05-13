Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fortinet (FTNT), 8X8 (EGHT) and Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Ryan Adist- May 13, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fortinet (FTNT), 8X8 (EGHT) and Health Catalyst (HCAT).

Fortinet (FTNT)

Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard maintained a Sell rating on Fortinet on May 8 and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.53, close to its 52-week high of $143.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Pritchard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Pritchard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Nice-Systems, and Check Point.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $123.19 average price target.

8X8 (EGHT)

Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton maintained a Hold rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Sutton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, USA Technologies, and Agilysys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $22.00 average price target, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Health Catalyst is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.43, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

