Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fluent (FLNT), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fluent (FLNT), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE).

Fluent (FLNT)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Fluent. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fluent.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 40.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as PowerFleet, Cars, and NIC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bottomline Technologies with a $50.08 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

Sykes Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.