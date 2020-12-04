Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Flir Systems (FLIR), Zuora (ZUO) and DocuSign (DOCU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flir Systems (FLIR), Zuora (ZUO) and DocuSign (DOCU) with bullish sentiments.

Flir Systems (FLIR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Flir Systems, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

Flir Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (ZUO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Zuora yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 83.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zuora with a $19.00 average price target.

DocuSign (DOCU)

Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy rating on DocuSign today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $231.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

DocuSign has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $274.75, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

