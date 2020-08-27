Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Flir Systems (FLIR), Anaplan (PLAN) and Elastic (ESTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flir Systems (FLIR), Anaplan (PLAN) and Elastic (ESTC) with bullish sentiments.

Flir Systems (FLIR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Flir Systems, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flir Systems with a $50.00 average price target.

Anaplan (PLAN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.15, close to its 52-week high of $63.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 73.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.88, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Elastic (ESTC)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Elastic, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.98, close to its 52-week high of $113.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 78.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elastic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.45, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

