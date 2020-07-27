Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Five9 (FIVN) and trivago (TRVG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Five9 (FIVN) and trivago (TRVG).
Five9 (FIVN)
Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Five9 today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.44, close to its 52-week high of $122.19.
According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.23.
trivago (TRVG)
SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Hold rating on trivago today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.
Currently, the analyst consensus on trivago is a Hold with an average price target of $1.96.
