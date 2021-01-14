Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Five9 (FIVN) and Intel (INTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Five9 (FIVN) and Intel (INTC) with bullish sentiments.

Five9 (FIVN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Five9 today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.69, close to its 52-week high of $187.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $177.17 average price target, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intel (INTC)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton upgraded Intel to Buy today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 80.5% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.09, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on INTC: