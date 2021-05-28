Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Five9 (FIVN) and Globant SA (GLOB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Five9 (FIVN) and Globant SA (GLOB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Five9 (FIVN)

Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry maintained a Hold rating on Five9 on April 30 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.53.

Baldry has an average return of 59.2% when recommending Five9.

According to TipRanks.com, Baldry is ranked #190 out of 7535 analysts.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $206.31, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

Globant SA (GLOB)

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind maintained a Hold rating on Globant SA on May 17 and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $217.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Thind is ranked #1986 out of 7535 analysts.

Globant SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.83, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

