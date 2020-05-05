Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Five9 (FIVN) and Fabrinet (FN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Five9 (FIVN) and Fabrinet (FN) with bullish sentiments.

Five9 (FIVN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Five9 today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.88, close to its 52-week high of $99.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.86, which is a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Fabrinet (FN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Fabrinet today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $68.50 average price target.

