Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Five9 (FIVN) and Cognizant (CTSH)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Five9 (FIVN) and Cognizant (CTSH).
Five9 (FIVN)
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating on Five9 yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.11, close to its 52-week high of $148.96.
According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $147.53 average price target, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.
Cognizant (CTSH)
Nomura analyst Rishit Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.02, close to its 52-week high of $75.32.
According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is ranked #4852 out of 7012 analysts.
Cognizant has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.27, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.
