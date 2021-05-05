Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: First Solar (FSLR), Textron (TXT) and Zillow Group Class C (Z)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on First Solar (FSLR), Textron (TXT) and Zillow Group Class C (Z).

First Solar (FSLR)

In a report issued on May 3, Moses Sutton from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on First Solar, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 55.7% success rate. Sutton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Azure Power Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Solar is a Hold with an average price target of $91.40, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $86.00 price target.

Textron (TXT)

In a report issued on May 3, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Textron, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.50, close to its 52-week high of $65.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Textron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.20, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $72.00 price target.

Zillow Group Class C (Z)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

Zillow Group Class C has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $190.25, a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

