Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: First Solar (FSLR), nVent Electric (NVT) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on First Solar (FSLR), nVent Electric (NVT) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

First Solar (FSLR)

Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Sell rating on First Solar on March 3 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Sutton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Azure Power Global.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $98.50, a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

nVent Electric (NVT)

In a report issued on March 3, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.99, close to its 52-week high of $27.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nVent Electric with a $31.83 average price target, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise on March 3 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.04, close to its 52-week high of $15.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Motorola Solutions, and Ubiquiti Networks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.96, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

