Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: First Solar (FSLR), Northrop (NOC) and Vocera (VCRA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on First Solar (FSLR), Northrop (NOC) and Vocera (VCRA).

First Solar (FSLR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterated a Buy rating on First Solar on April 30 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 60.9% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and Albemarle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Solar with a $91.60 average price target, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

Northrop (NOC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Hold rating on Northrop on April 29 and set a price target of $357.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $354.44, close to its 52-week high of $356.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northrop with a $392.00 average price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report issued on April 30, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vocera, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 78.1% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vocera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.71, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

