Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: First Solar (FSLR) and Mercadolibre (MELI)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on First Solar (FSLR) and Mercadolibre (MELI).
First Solar (FSLR)
In a report released yesterday, Moses Sutton from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on First Solar, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.31.
According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is ranked #657 out of 6787 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Solar with a $56.63 average price target, a -7.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, GLJ Research also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $35.80 price target.
Mercadolibre (MELI)
Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on Mercadolibre yesterday and set a price target of $1210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $954.85.
According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $869.40 average price target.
