Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: First Solar (FSLR) and Alphabet (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on First Solar (FSLR) and Alphabet (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

First Solar (FSLR)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on First Solar today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.20.

Molchanov has an average return of 13.3% when recommending First Solar.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is ranked #1391 out of 6762 analysts.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.50.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1518.66, close to its 52-week high of $1530.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1531.50, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1775.00 price target.

