Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: FireEye (FEYE) and Prosus (OtherPROSF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on FireEye (FEYE) and Prosus (PROSF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

FireEye (FEYE)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Hold rating on FireEye today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.2% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and Qualtrics International.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.17, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released yesterday, Ken Rumph from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.34.

Rumph has an average return of 71.7% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumph is ranked #4146 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosus with a $148.08 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.