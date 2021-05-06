Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fidelity National Info (FIS), Zynga (ZNGA) and Twilio (TWLO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fidelity National Info (FIS), Zynga (ZNGA) and Twilio (TWLO).

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.10, close to its 52-week high of $156.73.

Dolev has an average return of 5.6% when recommending Fidelity National Info.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #855 out of 7493 analysts.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zynga (ZNGA)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Alphabet Class A, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynga with a $13.53 average price target, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Twilio. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $305.34.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 72.8% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $487.38, which is a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TWLO: