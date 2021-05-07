Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fidelity National Info (FIS), Identiv (INVE) and PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fidelity National Info (FIS), Identiv (INVE) and PDF Solutions (PDFS).

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.80, close to its 52-week high of $156.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tradeweb Markets, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $170.00 average price target, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

Identiv (INVE)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Identiv, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Identiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

