Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fidelity National Info (FIS), Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Nice-Systems (NICE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fidelity National Info (FIS), Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Nice-Systems (NICE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $143.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 83.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, DXC Technology Company, and Trimble Navigation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $164.00.

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

In a report released today, Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Glu Mobile, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.52.

Cost has an average return of 57.4% when recommending Glu Mobile.

According to TipRanks.com, Cost is ranked #3905 out of 7077 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.51.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Hold rating on Nice-Systems today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $245.00, close to its 52-week high of $255.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, SolarWinds, and Sumo Logic.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $271.70, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $261.00 price target.

