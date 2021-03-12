Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fidelity National Info (FIS) and Zuora (ZUO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fidelity National Info (FIS) and Zuora (ZUO).

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.06.

Dolev has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Fidelity National Info.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #779 out of 7372 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $159.29 average price target, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Zuora (ZUO)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Zuora. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zuora with a $18.00 average price target.

