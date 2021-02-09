Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fidelity National Info (FIS) and nVent Electric (NVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fidelity National Info (FIS) and nVent Electric (NVT) with bullish sentiments.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #814 out of 7291 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.47, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

nVent Electric (NVT)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 70.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nVent Electric with a $28.80 average price target.

