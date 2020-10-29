Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fastly (FSLY), ServiceNow (NOW) and Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fastly (FSLY), ServiceNow (NOW) and Kla-Tencor (KLAC).

Fastly (FSLY)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Fastly, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastly is a Hold with an average price target of $78.63, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $65.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $559.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $484.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $554.06, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Hold rating to Kla-Tencor today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $190.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 72.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kla-Tencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $220.82, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

