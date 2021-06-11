Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Faro Technologies (FARO) and Snowflake (SNOW)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Faro Technologies (FARO) and Snowflake (SNOW).
Faro Technologies (FARO)
In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.51.
According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.
Faro Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.00.
Snowflake (SNOW)
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Snowflake today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.80.
According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.9% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Autodesk.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Snowflake is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.21, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $248.00 price target.
