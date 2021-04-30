Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Faro Technologies (FARO) and First Solar (FSLR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Faro Technologies (FARO) and First Solar (FSLR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Faro Technologies (FARO)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 66.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.

Faro Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Solar (FSLR)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on First Solar today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 65.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Solar is a Hold with an average price target of $91.60, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $86.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.