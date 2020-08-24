Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Fair Isaac (FICO), Pegasystems (PEGA) and Sprout Social (SPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fair Isaac (FICO), Pegasystems (PEGA) and Sprout Social (SPT) with bullish sentiments.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Fair Isaac today and set a price target of $515.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $421.60, close to its 52-week high of $447.72.

Peterson has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Fair Isaac.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is ranked #4393 out of 6890 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fair Isaac is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $483.80.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pegasystems and a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.87, close to its 52-week high of $120.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 66.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pegasystems with a $126.25 average price target, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from Needham analyst Scott Berg today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.26, close to its 52-week high of $34.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 70.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprout Social is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.75.

