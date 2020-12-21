Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Factset Research (FDS) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Factset Research (FDS) and ViaSat (VSAT).

Factset Research (FDS)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Sell rating on Factset Research today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $332.65.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 74.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Factset Research is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $313.57, representing a -8.6% downside. In a report issued on December 9, UBS also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $336.00 price target.

ViaSat (VSAT)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.57, close to its 52-week low of $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ViaSat with a $52.33 average price target.

