Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Factset Research (FDS) and Dynatrace (DT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Factset Research (FDS) and Dynatrace (DT).

Factset Research (FDS)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Sell rating on Factset Research today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $334.36.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 69.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Factset Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $283.86.

Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.91, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

