Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Factset Research (FDS), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Factset Research (FDS), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Factset Research (FDS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Sell rating on Factset Research today and set a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $349.38, close to its 52-week high of $358.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Advanced Disposal Services, and Nielsen Holdings.

Factset Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $283.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

In a report released today, Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.81, close to its 52-week low of $34.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciarmoli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Ciarmoli covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Transdigm Group, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00, representing a 42.3% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinterest, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.01, a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

