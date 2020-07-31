Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB), Zendesk (ZEN) and MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Facebook (FB), Zendesk (ZEN) and MKS Instruments (MKSI).

Facebook (FB)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $234.50, close to its 52-week high of $250.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Alphabet, and Logitech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $276.48, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Zendesk, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.52, close to its 52-week high of $101.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 82.6% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

Zendesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.33, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.56, close to its 52-week high of $129.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MKS Instruments with a $147.00 average price target, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.