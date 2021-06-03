Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB), Splunk (SPLK) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB), Splunk (SPLK) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Facebook yesterday and set a price target of $385.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $329.15, close to its 52-week high of $333.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $385.69.

Splunk (SPLK)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.79, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.91, implying a 40.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.63, close to its 52-week high of $89.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.1% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.17, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

