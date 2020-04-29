Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB), Motorola Solutions (MSI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Facebook (FB), Motorola Solutions (MSI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

Facebook (FB)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Hold rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Salmon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Omnicom Group, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $221.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on Motorola Solutions today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 41.9% success rate. Coster covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Dell Technologies, and TTM Technologies.

Motorola Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Kumar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Microchip.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.11, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.