Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB), Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Seagate Tech (STX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Facebook (FB), Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Seagate Tech (STX).

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $272.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $327.26, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Mercury Systems yesterday and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Mercury Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.33.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Sell rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.94, close to its 52-week high of $66.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $62.00 average price target, a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on STX: